Based on the pedigree that is shown, which inheritance pattern is most likely responsible for the observed trait?
A
X-linked recessive
B
Mitochondrial
C
Autosomal recessive
D
Autosomal dominant
Step 1: Examine the pedigree carefully to identify the pattern of affected individuals across generations. Note whether the trait appears in every generation or skips generations.
Step 2: Consider the characteristics of each inheritance pattern: X-linked recessive traits often affect mostly males and can skip generations; mitochondrial traits are passed only from mothers to all offspring; autosomal recessive traits often skip generations and affect males and females equally; autosomal dominant traits usually appear in every generation and affect males and females equally.
Step 3: Look for evidence of male-to-male transmission in the pedigree. If affected fathers pass the trait to their sons, this rules out X-linked inheritance because males pass their Y chromosome, not their X chromosome, to sons.
Step 4: Check if the trait appears in every generation without skipping, which is typical of dominant inheritance patterns. Also, verify that both males and females are affected roughly equally, supporting autosomal rather than sex-linked inheritance.
Step 5: Based on these observations, conclude that the inheritance pattern is most consistent with autosomal dominant inheritance, as it fits the criteria of vertical transmission, equal sex distribution, and no skipping of generations.
