In the pedigree that is shown, which pattern of inheritance is most likely if the trait appears in every generation and affects both males and females equally?
A
Mitochondrial
B
X-linked recessive
C
Autosomal dominant
D
Autosomal recessive
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key features of the pedigree: the trait appears in every generation and affects both males and females equally. This suggests the trait is dominant and not sex-linked.
Step 2: Recall that mitochondrial inheritance is passed only from mothers to all offspring, so it would not typically appear in every generation affecting males and females equally in a Mendelian pattern.
Step 3: Consider X-linked recessive inheritance, which usually affects males more frequently and can skip generations, so it is less likely if the trait appears in every generation and affects both sexes equally.
Step 4: Autosomal recessive traits often skip generations and require two copies of the recessive allele, so they typically do not appear in every generation.
Step 5: Therefore, the pattern where the trait appears in every generation and affects males and females equally is most consistent with autosomal dominant inheritance.
