In a pedigree chart, which symbol typically represents an individual affected by hemophilia?
A
A half-filled triangle
B
An open circle
C
A filled square
D
A filled diamond
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic symbols used in pedigree charts: typically, circles represent females and squares represent males.
Recognize that an 'affected' individual in a pedigree is usually indicated by a filled (shaded) symbol, while unaffected individuals are represented by open (unshaded) symbols.
Note that triangles are not standard symbols for individuals in pedigrees; they may be used for other purposes such as indicating pregnancy or miscarriage, but not for representing affected individuals.
Recall that hemophilia is an X-linked recessive disorder, which primarily affects males, so affected males are shown as filled squares.
Therefore, the symbol that typically represents an individual affected by hemophilia in a pedigree chart is a filled square.
Watch next
Master Pedigree Symbols with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia