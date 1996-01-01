Which of the following is a purpose for which a pedigree chart might be prepared?
A
To measure the rate of mutation in a population
B
To trace the inheritance pattern of a genetic trait within a family
C
To determine the sequence of nucleotides in a gene
D
To identify the structure of a protein
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a pedigree chart is: it is a diagram that shows the occurrence and appearance of phenotypes of a particular gene or organism and its ancestors from one generation to the next, usually within a family.
Recognize that pedigree charts are primarily used to trace the inheritance patterns of genetic traits, such as dominant or recessive traits, through multiple generations.
Eliminate options that do not relate to family inheritance patterns, such as measuring mutation rates in populations, sequencing nucleotides, or identifying protein structures, as these are not purposes of pedigree charts.
Focus on the option that mentions tracing the inheritance pattern of a genetic trait within a family, as this directly aligns with the function of pedigree charts.
Conclude that the main purpose of preparing a pedigree chart is to analyze how a genetic trait is passed down through family members over generations.
