Which of the following best describes the main difference between transcription and translation in eukaryotic cells?
A
Transcription uses ribosomes, while translation uses RNA polymerase.
B
Transcription occurs in the cytoplasm, while translation occurs in the nucleus.
C
Transcription directly produces amino acids, while translation produces mRNA.
D
Transcription synthesizes RNA from a DNA template, while translation synthesizes proteins from an mRNA template.
Step 1: Understand the processes involved. Transcription is the process where RNA is synthesized from a DNA template, while translation is the process where proteins are synthesized from an mRNA template.
Step 2: Identify the location of each process in eukaryotic cells. Transcription occurs in the nucleus, where DNA is housed, and translation occurs in the cytoplasm, where ribosomes are located.
Step 3: Recognize the enzymes and machinery involved. Transcription uses RNA polymerase to create RNA strands, whereas translation uses ribosomes to assemble amino acids into proteins.
Step 4: Clarify the products of each process. Transcription produces RNA molecules (such as mRNA), and translation produces polypeptides or proteins based on the mRNA sequence.
Step 5: Compare the options given in the problem to these facts to determine which statement accurately reflects the main difference between transcription and translation.
