Which of the following correctly lists the steps of eukaryotic transcription in the order they occur?
A
Termination, elongation, initiation
B
Initiation, termination, elongation
C
Elongation, initiation, termination
D
Initiation, elongation, termination
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that eukaryotic transcription is the process by which RNA is synthesized from a DNA template in the nucleus.
Recognize that transcription occurs in three main stages: initiation, elongation, and termination.
Initiation involves the assembly of the transcription machinery at the promoter region of the gene, including RNA polymerase binding and the unwinding of DNA to start RNA synthesis.
Elongation is the stage where RNA polymerase moves along the DNA template strand, adding complementary RNA nucleotides to the growing RNA chain.
Termination occurs when RNA polymerase reaches a specific sequence signaling the end of the gene, causing the release of the newly synthesized RNA transcript and the dissociation of the transcription complex.
Watch next
Master Overview of Transcription with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia