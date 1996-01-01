Which term describes a cell that has at least one extra set of chromosomes?
A
Polyploid
B
Aneuploid
C
Diploid
D
Haploid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms related to chromosome number in cells: Haploid refers to a cell with one complete set of chromosomes, Diploid refers to a cell with two complete sets, Aneuploid refers to a cell with an abnormal number of chromosomes that is not a complete set, and Polyploid refers to a cell with one or more extra complete sets of chromosomes beyond the normal diploid number.
Recognize that the question asks for a term describing a cell with at least one extra set of chromosomes, which means the cell has more than two complete sets of chromosomes.
Recall that Aneuploidy involves missing or extra individual chromosomes, but not entire sets, so it does not fit the description of having extra complete sets.
Identify that Polyploidy is the condition where a cell contains more than two complete sets of chromosomes, such as triploid (3 sets), tetraploid (4 sets), etc., which matches the description given in the question.
Conclude that the correct term for a cell with at least one extra set of chromosomes is Polyploid.
Watch next
Master Sex Determination with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia