In normal human gametes, how many chromosomes are present?
A
22
B
23
C
46
D
24
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that human somatic (body) cells are diploid, meaning they contain two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent, totaling 46 chromosomes.
Recognize that gametes (sperm and egg cells) are haploid cells, which means they contain only one set of chromosomes to ensure that when fertilization occurs, the resulting zygote has the correct diploid number.
Recall that the haploid number in humans is 23 chromosomes, which includes 22 autosomes and 1 sex chromosome.
Therefore, the number of chromosomes present in a normal human gamete is the haploid number, which is 23.
This ensures that when two gametes fuse during fertilization, the diploid number of 46 chromosomes is restored in the zygote.
