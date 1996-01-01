Which of the following correctly describes a nucleotide of DNA?
A
A nitrogenous base, deoxyribose sugar, and a phosphate group
B
A nitrogenous base and deoxyribose sugar only
C
A nitrogenous base, ribose sugar, and a phosphate group
D
A nitrogenous base and ribose sugar only
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic structure of a nucleotide, which is the building block of DNA and RNA. A nucleotide consists of three components: a nitrogenous base, a sugar molecule, and a phosphate group.
Step 2: Identify the sugar type in DNA nucleotides. DNA contains deoxyribose sugar, which differs from ribose sugar by lacking one oxygen atom on the 2' carbon.
Step 3: Recognize the nitrogenous bases in DNA, which include adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C), and guanine (G). These bases attach to the sugar molecule.
Step 4: Confirm that the phosphate group is attached to the 5' carbon of the sugar, linking nucleotides together to form the DNA backbone.
Step 5: Conclude that a DNA nucleotide is correctly described as consisting of a nitrogenous base, a deoxyribose sugar, and a phosphate group.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia