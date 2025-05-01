Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about transfer RNA (tRNA) is incorrect?
A
tRNA is translated by ribosomes to form a polypeptide chain.
B
tRNA carries a specific amino acid to the ribosome during translation.
C
tRNA contains an anticodon that base-pairs with a complementary codon on mRNA.
D
Aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases attach the correct amino acid to its corresponding tRNA.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of tRNA in protein synthesis. Transfer RNA (tRNA) is responsible for bringing amino acids to the ribosome during translation, where proteins are synthesized.
Step 2: Review the function of tRNA anticodons. Each tRNA molecule has an anticodon that base-pairs with a complementary codon on the messenger RNA (mRNA), ensuring the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain.
Step 3: Examine the role of aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases. These enzymes are responsible for attaching the correct amino acid to its corresponding tRNA, a process called 'charging' the tRNA.
Step 4: Analyze the statement 'tRNA is translated by ribosomes to form a polypeptide chain.' Recall that tRNA itself is not translated; rather, it functions as an adaptor molecule during translation. The ribosome translates mRNA, not tRNA.
Step 5: Conclude that the incorrect statement is the one claiming tRNA is translated by ribosomes, because tRNA's role is to deliver amino acids during translation, not to be translated itself.
