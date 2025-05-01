Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
What is the primary function of transfer RNA (tRNA) during translation?
A
It forms the large and small subunits of the ribosome and catalyzes peptide bond formation as the main structural RNA.
B
It removes introns from pre-mRNA by recognizing splice sites and catalyzing splicing reactions.
C
It serves as the template that determines the nucleotide sequence of a newly synthesized RNA transcript.
D
It delivers specific amino acids to the ribosome by pairing its anticodon with the corresponding codon on mRNA.
step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of translation, which is the synthesis of proteins from messenger RNA (mRNA) templates.
Recognize that transfer RNA (tRNA) plays a key role in translation by acting as an adaptor molecule that links the mRNA codon to the correct amino acid.
Know that each tRNA molecule has a specific anticodon sequence that pairs with a complementary codon on the mRNA strand through base pairing rules.
Realize that the primary function of tRNA is to carry and deliver the appropriate amino acid to the ribosome during protein synthesis, ensuring the amino acids are added in the correct order.
Distinguish this function from other RNA roles, such as ribosomal RNA (rRNA) forming ribosome subunits, or small nuclear RNA (snRNA) involved in splicing, and messenger RNA (mRNA) serving as the template for protein synthesis.
