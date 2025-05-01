Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which RNA molecule carries amino acids to the ribosome during translation?
A
Ribosomal RNA (rRNA)
B
Messenger RNA (mRNA)
C
Small nuclear RNA (snRNA)
D
Transfer RNA (tRNA)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of translation, where proteins are synthesized in the cell by decoding messenger RNA (mRNA) sequences into amino acid chains.
Recognize the role of different types of RNA: Ribosomal RNA (rRNA) forms the core of the ribosome's structure and catalyzes protein synthesis; Messenger RNA (mRNA) carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome; Small nuclear RNA (snRNA) is involved in RNA splicing within the nucleus.
Identify that the RNA molecule responsible for carrying amino acids to the ribosome is the one that physically transports these building blocks to the growing polypeptide chain during translation.
Recall that Transfer RNA (tRNA) has a specific structure with an anticodon region that pairs with the mRNA codon and an attachment site for a specific amino acid, enabling it to deliver the correct amino acid to the ribosome.
Conclude that the RNA molecule carrying amino acids to the ribosome during translation is Transfer RNA (tRNA).
