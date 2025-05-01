Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes the primary function of transfer RNA (tRNA) during translation?
A
It carries specific amino acids to the ribosome and uses its anticodon to base-pair with mRNA codons to ensure correct amino acid incorporation into the growing polypeptide.
B
It forms the main structural and catalytic core of the ribosome that creates peptide bonds between amino acids.
C
It catalyzes the formation of phosphodiester bonds to synthesize RNA from a DNA template during transcription.
D
It stores genetic information and serves as the template that determines the amino acid sequence of a protein.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the role of transfer RNA (tRNA) in the process of translation, which is the synthesis of proteins from messenger RNA (mRNA).
Understand that tRNA functions as an adaptor molecule that links the nucleotide sequence of mRNA to the amino acid sequence of proteins.
Recognize that each tRNA molecule carries a specific amino acid and has an anticodon region that base-pairs with the complementary codon on the mRNA strand.
Note that this base-pairing ensures that the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain in the ribosome during translation.
Distinguish tRNA's function from other molecules: ribosomal RNA (rRNA) forms the ribosome's structure and catalyzes peptide bond formation, while messenger RNA (mRNA) carries the genetic code, and RNA polymerase catalyzes RNA synthesis during transcription.
