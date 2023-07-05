Skip to main content
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritancePedigrees
Problem 33a
The gene controlling the Xg blood group alleles (Xg⁺ and Xg⁻) and the gene controlling a newly described form of inherited recessive muscle weakness called episodic muscle weakness (EMWX) (Ryan et al., 1999) are closely linked on the X chromosome in humans at position Xp22.3 (the tip of the short arm). A male with EMWX who is Xg⁻ marries a woman who is Xg⁺ and they have eight daughters and one son, all of whom are normal for muscle function, the male being Xg⁺ and all the daughters being heterozygous at both the EMWX and Xg loci. Following is a table that lists three of the daughters with the phenotypes of their husbands and children. Create a pedigree that represents all data stated above and in the following table.

