Which type of mutation, also known as a point mutation, changes only a single base in the sequence of DNA?
A
Frameshift mutation
B
Inversion mutation
C
Substitution mutation
D
Duplication mutation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that mutations are changes in the DNA sequence, and they can vary in size and effect.
Recognize that a point mutation specifically refers to a change affecting only a single nucleotide base in the DNA sequence.
Identify the types of mutations listed: frameshift mutations involve insertions or deletions that shift the reading frame; inversion mutations involve a segment of DNA being reversed; duplication mutations involve a segment of DNA being copied.
Recall that substitution mutations are changes where one base is replaced by another, affecting only a single nucleotide without altering the overall length of the DNA sequence.
Conclude that the mutation type known as a point mutation, which changes only a single base, is the substitution mutation.
