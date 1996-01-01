Which type of mutation is most likely to occur during meiosis?
Frameshift mutation
Missense mutation
Silent mutation
Nondisjunction
Understand the types of mutations listed: Frameshift, Missense, and Silent mutations are changes in the DNA sequence that affect individual genes, often occurring during DNA replication or repair.
Recall that meiosis is a special type of cell division that reduces chromosome number by half to produce gametes, involving processes like homologous chromosome pairing and segregation.
Recognize that nondisjunction is a chromosomal mutation where chromosomes fail to separate properly during meiosis, leading to gametes with abnormal numbers of chromosomes.
Compare the mutation types: Frameshift, Missense, and Silent mutations affect nucleotide sequences, while nondisjunction affects whole chromosomes or chromatids.
Conclude that during meiosis, the mutation most likely to occur is nondisjunction because it directly involves errors in chromosome segregation, unlike the other mutations which are more related to DNA sequence changes.
