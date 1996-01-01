Which type of mutation changes a nucleotide base in the DNA sequence but does not alter the amino acid specified by the codon?
A
Missense mutation
B
Frameshift mutation
C
Nonsense mutation
D
Silent mutation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of mutations: A missense mutation changes a nucleotide base and results in a different amino acid; a frameshift mutation involves insertions or deletions that shift the reading frame; a nonsense mutation changes a codon to a stop codon, truncating the protein.
Recognize that the question asks for a mutation that changes a nucleotide base but does NOT change the amino acid specified by the codon.
Recall that the genetic code is degenerate, meaning multiple codons can code for the same amino acid. Therefore, some base changes do not alter the amino acid sequence.
Identify that a mutation causing a base change without altering the amino acid is called a silent mutation.
Conclude that the correct answer is a silent mutation because it changes the DNA sequence but leaves the amino acid sequence unchanged.
