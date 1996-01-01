Which type of mutation is responsible for causing sickle cell anemia?
A
Insertion mutation
B
Missense mutation
C
Silent mutation
D
Frameshift mutation
1
Understand the nature of sickle cell anemia: it is caused by a change in the hemoglobin protein that affects red blood cells' shape and function.
Recall that mutations can be classified into different types based on how they alter the DNA sequence and the resulting protein, such as insertion, deletion, missense, silent, and frameshift mutations.
Identify that a missense mutation is a single nucleotide change that results in the substitution of one amino acid for another in the protein sequence.
Recognize that in sickle cell anemia, a single nucleotide substitution changes the codon for glutamic acid to valine in the beta-globin gene, which is a classic example of a missense mutation.
Conclude that the mutation responsible for sickle cell anemia is a missense mutation because it changes the amino acid sequence and alters the hemoglobin protein's properties.
