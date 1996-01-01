In a typical karyotype analysis, chromosomes are visualized as tightly packed DNA. Which technique is commonly used to prepare and observe chromosomes in this way?
A
DNA microarray analysis
B
Staining with Giemsa after arresting cells in metaphase
C
Southern blotting
D
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that karyotype analysis involves visualizing chromosomes to study their number, size, and structure.
Recognize that chromosomes are most condensed and visible during metaphase of cell division, making this the ideal stage for observation.
Learn that cells are first arrested in metaphase using chemicals like colchicine to prevent the chromosomes from separating, thus keeping them tightly packed.
Know that after arresting cells in metaphase, chromosomes are stained to enhance their visibility under a microscope. The common stain used is Giemsa, which produces characteristic banding patterns (G-banding).
Conclude that the technique combining metaphase arrest and Giemsa staining is the standard method for preparing and observing chromosomes in karyotype analysis.
