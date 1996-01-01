Which of the following best completes the statement: The expression of genes can be affected by molecular signals sent from other cells?
A
enzymes; genes
B
signals; cells
C
hormones; alleles
D
proteins; chromosomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the statement to be completed: 'The expression of genes can be affected by molecular signals sent from other ____.' This means we are looking for a word that represents the source of the signals.
Step 2: Consider the options given and identify which words logically fit the blanks. The first blank should refer to the type of molecular signals, and the second blank should refer to the origin of these signals.
Step 3: Recall that molecular signals affecting gene expression are often called 'signals' or 'hormones,' and these signals typically come from other 'cells' rather than 'genes,' 'alleles,' or 'chromosomes.'
Step 4: Evaluate each option: 'enzymes; genes' does not fit because enzymes are not typically described as signals sent from genes; 'signals; cells' fits well because signals are molecular messages sent from cells; 'hormones; alleles' is incorrect because alleles are gene variants, not signal sources; 'proteins; chromosomes' is incorrect because chromosomes are structures within cells, not signal sources.
Step 5: Conclude that the best completion is 'signals; cells' because molecular signals (like hormones or other signaling molecules) are sent from other cells to affect gene expression.
Watch next
Master Interacting Genes Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia