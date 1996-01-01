The use of an antibiotic-resistance gene on a plasmid used in genetic engineering makes:
A
the plasmid integrate into the host genome
B
the host cell resistant to all antibiotics
C
it possible to select for cells that have taken up the plasmid
D
the plasmid replicate independently of the host chromosome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of antibiotic-resistance genes in plasmids used for genetic engineering. These genes serve as selectable markers, allowing researchers to identify cells that have successfully incorporated the plasmid.
Recognize that when a plasmid carries an antibiotic-resistance gene, only the host cells that have taken up the plasmid will survive in the presence of that specific antibiotic, because they express the resistance gene.
Note that the presence of the antibiotic-resistance gene does not cause the plasmid to integrate into the host genome; plasmids typically replicate independently as extrachromosomal DNA.
Also, understand that the antibiotic-resistance gene confers resistance only to the specific antibiotic for which the gene provides resistance, not to all antibiotics.
Therefore, the key function of the antibiotic-resistance gene on the plasmid is to enable selection of transformed cells by allowing only those cells that have taken up the plasmid to survive under antibiotic treatment.
Watch next
Master Interacting Genes Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia