Which term refers to all the different genes contained in all members of a population?
A
Genotype
B
Gene pool
C
Allele frequency
D
Genome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms involved: 'Genotype' refers to the genetic makeup of an individual organism, 'Allele frequency' refers to how common a particular allele is in a population, and 'Genome' refers to all the genetic material of a single organism.
Recognize that the question asks about the collection of all different genes present in all members of a population, not just an individual.
Recall that the term 'Gene pool' is used in population genetics to describe the complete set of different genes and their variants (alleles) found within a population.
Distinguish that 'Gene pool' encompasses genetic diversity at the population level, whereas 'Genotype' and 'Genome' are more individual-focused terms.
Conclude that the correct term for all the different genes contained in all members of a population is 'Gene pool'.
