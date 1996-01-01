Which of the following statements best describes the process of gene expression in eukaryotic cells?
A
Gene expression refers only to the replication of DNA prior to cell division.
B
Gene expression is the permanent alteration of the DNA sequence in a gene.
C
Gene expression is the process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize a functional gene product, such as a protein or RNA.
D
Gene expression is the process of translating mRNA into tRNA molecules.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of gene expression. Gene expression is the process by which the information encoded in a gene is used to produce a functional product, typically a protein or RNA molecule.
Step 2: Differentiate gene expression from DNA replication. DNA replication is the process of copying the entire DNA molecule before cell division, which is distinct from gene expression.
Step 3: Recognize that gene expression involves two main stages: transcription and translation. Transcription is the synthesis of RNA from a DNA template, and translation is the synthesis of proteins from the mRNA sequence.
Step 4: Clarify that gene expression does not involve permanent changes to the DNA sequence. Such changes are mutations, which are different from gene expression.
Step 5: Note that gene expression does not refer to translating mRNA into tRNA molecules. Instead, translation refers to decoding mRNA to synthesize proteins, while tRNA functions as an adaptor molecule during this process.
