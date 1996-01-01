Which two elements are commonly found in the core promoter region of eukaryotic genes?
A
Operator and repressor
B
TATA box and initiator (Inr) element
C
Enhancer and silencer
D
CAAT box and GC box
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the core promoter region in eukaryotic genes is the DNA sequence where the transcription machinery assembles to initiate transcription.
Recall that common elements in the core promoter include the TATA box, which is a conserved sequence located about 25-30 base pairs upstream of the transcription start site and helps position RNA polymerase II.
Recognize that the initiator (Inr) element overlaps the transcription start site and also plays a role in directing the start of transcription.
Note that other elements like the CAAT box and GC box are promoter elements but are generally considered proximal promoter elements rather than core promoter elements.
Eliminate options like operator and repressor, enhancer and silencer, as these are regulatory elements but not part of the core promoter region itself.
