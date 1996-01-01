In principle, RNAi may be used to fight viral infection. How might this work?
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
Struggling with Genetics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
The term RNAi stands for which of the following?
While miRNA response elements (MREs) may be located anywhere within an mRNA, they are most often found outside the coding region in the 5' or 3' UTR. Explain why this is likely the case given that miRNAs often target more than one mRNA.
RNAi is currently being tested as a therapeutic tool for genetic diseases and other conditions. Consider the following: cystic fibrosis caused by loss of function of the CFTR gene, HIV infection, and cancer caused by hyperactivity of a growth factor receptor. Which of these may be treatable by RNAi, and which not? Explain your reasoning.
Explain how the expression of a single gene can be quickly, efficiently, and specifically shut down at the transcriptional, posttranscriptional, and posttranslational stages through the coordinated expression of a transcriptional repressor, an miRNA, and a ubiquitin ligase.
RNA Interference practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations