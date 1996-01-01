Genetics
Improve your experience by picking them
Master RNA Interference with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia
siRNAs target a variety of different RNA transcripts for degradation.
Which of the following enzymes are responsible for cleaving and processing miRNAs and siRNAs?
MiRNAs and siRNAs target degradation of RNA transcripts by binding to what?
In 1998, future Nobel laureates Andrew Fire and Craig Mello, and colleagues, published an article in Nature entitled, 'Potent and Specific Genetic Interference by Double-Stranded RNA in Caenorhabditis elegans.' Explain how RNAi is both 'potent and specific.'