RNA Interference
- Multiple ChoiceWhich molecule is first folded into a hairpin structure during the mechanism of RNA interference?9views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following steps is common to the processing of both miRNAs and siRNAs?23views
- Multiple ChoiceThe term RNAi stands for which of the following?8views
- Multiple ChoiceIn general, mRNAs targeted by siRNAs are cleaved by RISC because:10views
- Multiple ChoiceIn the context of RNA interference, gene silencing is called __________.17views
- Multiple Choice
siRNAs target a variety of different RNA transcripts for degradation.579views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following enzymes are responsible for cleaving and processing miRNAs and siRNAs?537views2rank
- Multiple Choice
MiRNAs and siRNAs target degradation of RNA transcripts by binding to what?612views3rank
- Textbook Question
In 1998, future Nobel laureates Andrew Fire and Craig Mello, and colleagues, published an article in Nature entitled, 'Potent and Specific Genetic Interference by Double-Stranded RNA in Caenorhabditis elegans.' Explain how RNAi is both 'potent and specific.'574views
- Textbook Question
Present an overview of RNA interference (RNAi). How does the silencing process begin, and what major components participate?898views
- Textbook Question
RNAi may be directed by small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) or microRNAs (miRNAs); how are these similar, and how are they different?929views
- Textbook Question
miRNAs target endogenous mRNAs in a sequence-specific manner. Explain, conceptually, how one might identify potential mRNA targets for a given miRNA if you only know the sequence of the miRNA and the sequence of all mRNAs in a cell or tissue of interest.708views
- Textbook Question
In principle, RNAi may be used to fight viral infection. How might this work?509views
- Textbook Question
While miRNA response elements (MREs) may be located anywhere within an mRNA, they are most often found outside the coding region in the 5' or 3' UTR. Explain why this is likely the case given that miRNAs often target more than one mRNA.675views
- Textbook Question
RNAi is currently being tested as a therapeutic tool for genetic diseases and other conditions. Consider the following: cystic fibrosis caused by loss of function of the CFTR gene, HIV infection, and cancer caused by hyperactivity of a growth factor receptor. Which of these may be treatable by RNAi, and which not? Explain your reasoning.517views