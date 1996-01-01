RNAi is currently being tested as a therapeutic tool for genetic diseases and other conditions. Consider the following: cystic fibrosis caused by loss of function of the CFTR gene, HIV infection, and cancer caused by hyperactivity of a growth factor receptor. Which of these may be treatable by RNAi, and which not? Explain your reasoning.
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
10. Transcription
RNA Interference
Multiple Choice
Which of the following steps is common to the processing of both miRNAs and siRNAs?
A
Cleavage by the Dicer enzyme to produce small RNA duplexes
B
Transcription by RNA polymerase III
C
Direct incorporation into the ribosome for translation
D
Polyadenylation at the 3' end
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that both miRNAs (microRNAs) and siRNAs (small interfering RNAs) are types of small non-coding RNAs involved in gene regulation through RNA interference pathways.
Recognize that both miRNAs and siRNAs are initially transcribed as longer RNA precursors that require processing to become functional small RNA duplexes.
Identify the enzyme responsible for processing these precursors: the Dicer enzyme, which cleaves the longer RNA molecules into short double-stranded RNA fragments typically around 20-25 nucleotides in length.
Note that transcription by RNA polymerase III is not common to both, as miRNAs are usually transcribed by RNA polymerase II, and siRNAs can originate from various sources including exogenous double-stranded RNA.
Understand that neither direct incorporation into the ribosome nor polyadenylation at the 3' end is a step shared by both miRNA and siRNA processing pathways.
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Explain how the expression of a single gene can be quickly, efficiently, and specifically shut down at the transcriptional, posttranscriptional, and posttranslational stages through the coordinated expression of a transcriptional repressor, an miRNA, and a ubiquitin ligase.
Multiple Choice
Which molecule is first folded into a hairpin structure during the mechanism of RNA interference?
