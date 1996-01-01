RNA Interference Practice Problems
RNA interference shows fascinating promise as a tool in molecular biology for genetic diseases and other conditions like cancer, cystic fibrosis, etc. The mode of action of RNAi is:
Micro RNAs (mi RNAs) are a class of non-coding RNAs that play important role in the regulation of gene expression. One single miRNA usually targets many genes and one gene might be regulated by multiple miRNAs. The reason for multiple targets is:
Identify the enzyme that cleaves pre-miRNA into an approximately 22 nucleotide miRNA.
Which of the following is a component of the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC) that contributes to the degradation of target mRNA molecules?
The main distinction between siRNA and miRNA is that the former is _____, while the latter is _____.