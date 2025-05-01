Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
During interphase in a eukaryotic cell, DNA is primarily found in which form?
A
Separated sister chromatids moving toward opposite poles of the cell
B
Decondensed chromatin (mostly euchromatin with regions of heterochromatin) dispersed throughout the nucleus
C
Highly condensed metaphase chromosomes aligned on the metaphase plate
D
Unpackaged, naked DNA molecules freely floating in the cytoplasm
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the phases of the cell cycle, focusing on interphase, which is the period when the cell is not actively dividing but preparing for division.
Recall that during interphase, DNA is not in the form of condensed chromosomes but is instead in a more relaxed state to allow for processes like transcription and replication.
Recognize that DNA in interphase exists primarily as chromatin, which is a complex of DNA and proteins, and can be further classified into euchromatin (less condensed, transcriptionally active) and heterochromatin (more condensed, transcriptionally inactive).
Note that sister chromatids separated and moving toward opposite poles occur during anaphase, and highly condensed metaphase chromosomes are characteristic of metaphase, not interphase.
Conclude that during interphase, DNA is found as decondensed chromatin dispersed throughout the nucleus, allowing access for cellular machinery.
