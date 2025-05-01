Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
During interphase in eukaryotic cells, in what form is the DNA primarily found?
A
As fully condensed metaphase chromosomes aligned at the metaphase plate
B
As loosely packed chromatin (a DNA–protein complex) in the nucleus
C
As free circular DNA molecules without associated histone proteins
D
As RNA–DNA hybrid double helices formed during transcription
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the stages of the cell cycle, focusing on interphase, which is the period when the cell is not actively dividing but preparing for division.
Understand the structural organization of DNA during different cell cycle phases: during metaphase, DNA is highly condensed into chromosomes, while during interphase, DNA is less condensed to allow access for replication and transcription.
Recognize that in eukaryotic cells, DNA is wrapped around histone proteins forming a complex called chromatin, which can be loosely packed or tightly packed depending on the cell cycle stage.
Identify that during interphase, DNA exists primarily as loosely packed chromatin within the nucleus, allowing gene expression and DNA replication to occur efficiently.
Eliminate other options by noting that fully condensed metaphase chromosomes appear only during mitosis, free circular DNA without histones is characteristic of prokaryotes or mitochondria, and RNA–DNA hybrids are transient structures during transcription, not the primary form of DNA.
Watch next
Master Chromosome Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia