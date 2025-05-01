Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In eukaryotic cells during interphase, DNA is primarily found in which structural form?
A
RNA–DNA hybrid double helices that replace chromatin throughout the nucleus
B
Highly condensed metaphase chromosomes composed of two sister chromatids joined at a centromere
C
Chromatin (DNA associated with histone proteins, generally less condensed than mitotic chromosomes)
D
Free circular DNA molecules lacking histone proteins, similar to bacterial chromosomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the phases of the cell cycle, focusing on interphase, which is the period when the cell is not actively dividing but preparing for mitosis.
Recall that during interphase, DNA is not in the highly condensed form seen in mitosis but is instead in a more relaxed state to allow for processes like transcription and replication.
Identify the structural form of DNA during interphase as chromatin, which consists of DNA wrapped around histone proteins, making it less condensed than mitotic chromosomes but still organized.
Eliminate other options by recognizing that RNA–DNA hybrids are not the primary form of DNA in the nucleus, metaphase chromosomes are highly condensed and only present during mitosis, and free circular DNA molecules are characteristic of prokaryotes, not eukaryotic nuclei.
Conclude that the correct structural form of DNA during interphase in eukaryotic cells is chromatin, which balances compaction and accessibility.
