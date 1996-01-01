Why don't alleles from linked genes assort independently during meiosis?
A
Because linked genes undergo independent assortment due to crossing over
B
Because linked genes are located close together on the same chromosome and tend to be inherited together
C
Because linked genes are only expressed in the presence of dominant alleles
D
Because linked genes are always located on different chromosomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the principle of independent assortment, which states that alleles of different genes usually segregate independently during meiosis if the genes are on different chromosomes or far apart on the same chromosome.
Understand that linked genes are genes located close together on the same chromosome, which means they tend to be inherited together because the chromosome is passed as a unit during meiosis.
Recognize that because linked genes are physically close, the chance of a crossover event occurring between them is low, so they do not assort independently as genes on different chromosomes do.
Note that crossing over can sometimes separate linked genes, but this happens less frequently the closer the genes are to each other, so linkage reduces independent assortment.
Conclude that the reason linked genes do not assort independently is due to their physical proximity on the same chromosome, causing them to be inherited together more often than not.
Watch next
Master Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia