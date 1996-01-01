Which of the following represents the complementary DNA strand to 5'-ATTCGGTGA-3'?
A
3'-UAAGCCACU-5'
B
3'-ATTCGGAGA-5'
C
3'-TAAGCCACT-5'
D
3'-TTAAGGCAT-5'
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify that the problem asks for the complementary DNA strand to the given sequence 5'-ATTCGGTGA-3'. Complementary DNA strands pair bases according to base pairing rules: Adenine (A) pairs with Thymine (T), and Cytosine (C) pairs with Guanine (G).
Write down the original strand and label its direction: 5'-A T T C G G T G A-3'. Remember that the complementary strand runs in the opposite direction (3' to 5').
Determine the complementary bases for each nucleotide in the original strand using the base pairing rules: A pairs with T, T pairs with A, C pairs with G, and G pairs with C.
Construct the complementary strand by replacing each base with its complement and reversing the direction to 3' to 5'. For example, the first base A (5' end) pairs with T (3' end), and so on for the entire sequence.
Compare the constructed complementary strand with the given options to identify which one matches the correct complementary sequence with the proper 3' to 5' orientation.
Watch next
Master DNA Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia