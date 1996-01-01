Which of the following best describes the structural make-up of a gene?
A
A chain of amino acids linked by peptide bonds
B
A lipid molecule embedded in the nuclear membrane
C
A specific sequence of nucleotides in DNA that encodes a functional product
D
A double helix formed by the pairing of purines with purines
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a gene is a segment of DNA that contains the instructions for making a functional product, usually a protein or RNA molecule.
Recall that DNA is composed of nucleotides, each consisting of a sugar, phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base (adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine).
Recognize that the sequence of these nucleotides in DNA determines the genetic information and ultimately the structure of the gene.
Differentiate between the options: amino acids linked by peptide bonds form proteins, not genes; lipids are not components of genes; and purines pairing with purines is incorrect because DNA pairs purines with pyrimidines.
Conclude that the best description of a gene is 'a specific sequence of nucleotides in DNA that encodes a functional product' because it accurately reflects the molecular structure and function of a gene.
Watch next
Master DNA Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia