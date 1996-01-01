Which enzyme is primarily responsible for checking and correcting errors during DNA replication?
A
DNA polymerase
B
Helicase
C
Topoisomerase
D
Ligase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of each enzyme listed in the problem: Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix, Topoisomerase prevents supercoiling during replication, Ligase joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand.
Recall that during DNA replication, the enzyme responsible for synthesizing the new DNA strand also has a proofreading function to check and correct errors.
Identify that DNA polymerase is the enzyme that adds nucleotides to the growing DNA strand and has 3' to 5' exonuclease activity, which allows it to remove incorrectly paired nucleotides.
Recognize that this proofreading ability of DNA polymerase ensures high fidelity during DNA replication by correcting mistakes immediately as they occur.
Conclude that DNA polymerase is the primary enzyme responsible for checking and correcting errors during DNA replication.
