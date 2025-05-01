Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In fundamentals of genetics, what does an organism's phenotype describe?
A
Its complete set of DNA sequences (the genome)
B
Only the traits that are inherited and unaffected by environmental conditions
C
Its observable traits, such as morphology, physiology, and behavior, as influenced by genotype and environment
D
The specific alleles it carries at one or more loci (its genotype)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an organism's phenotype refers to the observable characteristics or traits of that organism.
Recognize that these traits include morphology (physical form and structure), physiology (functional processes), and behavior.
Know that phenotype is influenced by both the organism's genotype (the specific alleles it carries) and environmental factors.
Distinguish phenotype from genotype, where genotype is the genetic makeup, and phenotype is the expression of that genetic makeup combined with environmental effects.
Conclude that phenotype is not just inherited traits unaffected by environment, nor is it the complete DNA sequence, but rather the actual observable traits resulting from gene-environment interaction.
