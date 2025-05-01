Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the fundamentals of genetics, what is the term for a segment of DNA that codes for a trait?
A
A codon
B
A chromosome
C
An allele
D
A gene
Understand that DNA is composed of segments that carry genetic information.
Recognize that a 'gene' is the specific segment of DNA that contains the instructions to code for a particular trait.
Differentiate between related terms: a 'codon' is a sequence of three nucleotides that codes for an amino acid, a 'chromosome' is a large structure made of DNA and proteins containing many genes, and an 'allele' is a variant form of a gene.
Conclude that the correct term for a DNA segment coding for a trait is a 'gene'.
Remember that genes are the fundamental units of heredity responsible for traits passed from parents to offspring.
