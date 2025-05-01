Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of the fundamentals of genetics, a segment of DNA that contains information for a functional product is known as a(n):
A
Chromosome
B
Centromere
C
Gene
D
Ribosome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic definitions of the given terms: A chromosome is a structure made of DNA and proteins that contains many genes; a centromere is the region of a chromosome where sister chromatids are held together; a ribosome is a cellular structure where proteins are synthesized.
Recall that a gene is a specific segment of DNA that contains the instructions to produce a functional product, such as a protein or RNA molecule.
Recognize that the question asks for the term that specifically refers to a DNA segment with information for a functional product, which aligns with the definition of a gene.
Eliminate options that do not fit this definition: chromosomes and centromeres are larger structures, and ribosomes are not DNA segments but cellular machinery.
Conclude that the correct term for a DNA segment containing information for a functional product is a gene.
