A segment of DNA that encodes a functional product, usually a protein
B
A molecule that carries oxygen in the blood
C
A structure that organizes chromosomes during cell division
D
A sequence of RNA that forms ribosomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a gene is a fundamental unit of heredity in living organisms.
Recall that genes are made up of DNA, which contains the instructions for making molecules that perform various functions in the cell.
Recognize that the primary role of a gene is to encode a functional product, most commonly a protein, which carries out specific tasks in the organism.
Eliminate options that describe molecules or structures unrelated to the genetic information function, such as molecules carrying oxygen (hemoglobin), chromosome organizing structures (centromeres), or RNA sequences forming ribosomes (rRNA).
Conclude that the best definition of a gene is 'a segment of DNA that encodes a functional product, usually a protein.'
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia