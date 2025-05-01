Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the ABO blood group system (a variation of dominance known as codominance), what genotype would a person with type AB blood have?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the ABO blood group system is controlled by a single gene with three alleles: \(I\^A\), \(I\^B\), and \(i\). The alleles \(I\^A\) and \(I\^B\) are codominant, meaning both are expressed equally when present together, while \(i\) is recessive.
Recall that blood type AB means that both A and B antigens are present on the surface of red blood cells, which occurs only if the genotype includes both \(I\^A\) and \(I\^B\) alleles.
Identify that the genotype for blood type AB must contain one \(I\^A\) allele and one \(I\^B\) allele, because codominance allows both alleles to be expressed simultaneously.
Recognize that genotypes like \(I\^A i\) or \(I\^B i\) correspond to blood types A and B respectively, and \(ii\) corresponds to blood type O, so these do not produce blood type AB.
Conclude that the genotype for a person with blood type AB is \(I\^A I\^B\), representing the codominant expression of both alleles.
