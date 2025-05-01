Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Variations of Dominance
Multiple Choice
Which of the following parents could produce offspring with an AB blood type?
A
A x A
B
O x A
C
A x AB
D
AB x O
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basics of blood type inheritance: Blood type is determined by the presence of antigens on the surface of red blood cells. The ABO blood group system includes four main types: A, B, AB, and O.
Recognize the genotypes associated with each blood type: Type A can be AA or AO, Type B can be BB or BO, Type AB is AB, and Type O is OO.
Identify the possible alleles each parent can pass on: A parent with blood type A can pass on either an A or an O allele, a parent with blood type B can pass on a B or an O allele, and a parent with blood type AB can pass on either an A or a B allele.
Determine the combinations that can result in an AB blood type: For a child to have an AB blood type, they must inherit an A allele from one parent and a B allele from the other parent.
Analyze the given parent combinations: Only the combination of A x AB can produce an offspring with an AB blood type, as the A parent can provide an A allele and the AB parent can provide a B allele.
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Related Practice
Multiple Choice
In the context of variations of dominance, which term describes a situation in which one allele masks or “overshadows” the phenotypic effect of another allele in a heterozygote?
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Multiple Choice
In the ABO blood group system (a variation of dominance known as codominance), what genotype would a person with type AB blood have?
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Multiple Choice
In a case of complete dominance, which genotype is guaranteed to show the dominant phenotype?
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Textbook Question
How were early geneticists able to ascertain inheritance patterns that did not fit typical Mendelian ratios?
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Textbook Question
In shorthorn cattle, coat color may be red, white, or roan. Roan is an intermediate phenotype expressed as a mixture of red and white hairs. The following data were obtained from various crosses:
How is coat color inherited? What are the genotypes of parents and offspring for each cross?
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Textbook Question
In foxes, two alleles of a single gene, P and p, may result in lethality (PP), platinum coat (Pp), or silver coat (pp). What ratio is obtained when platinum foxes are interbred? Is the P allele behaving dominantly or recessively in causing (a) lethality; (b) platinum coat color?
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