Multiple Choice
In the context of variations of dominance, the human ABO blood group system is best described as which type of inheritance?
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Which of the following parents could produce offspring with an AB blood type?
How were early geneticists able to ascertain inheritance patterns that did not fit typical Mendelian ratios?
In shorthorn cattle, coat color may be red, white, or roan. Roan is an intermediate phenotype expressed as a mixture of red and white hairs. The following data were obtained from various crosses:
How is coat color inherited? What are the genotypes of parents and offspring for each cross?