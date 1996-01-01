In DNA replication, an old DNA strand is used as a _____ for the assembly of a new DNA strand.
A
substrate
B
primer
C
template
D
catalyst
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the original DNA strand during replication: it serves as a guide for creating a new complementary strand.
Recall that in DNA replication, the new strand is assembled by matching complementary nucleotides to the existing strand.
Identify the term that describes the original strand which directs the sequence of the new strand; this term is 'template'.
Differentiate 'template' from other options: 'substrate' refers to a molecule acted upon by an enzyme, 'primer' is a short RNA sequence that initiates replication, and 'catalyst' is a substance that speeds up a reaction.
Conclude that the old DNA strand is used as a template for the assembly of the new DNA strand.
Watch next
Master Directionality with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia