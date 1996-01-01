Which term refers to a contiguous genetic complex that is under coordinated control?
A
Operon
B
Enhancer
C
Allele
D
Exon
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking for a term that describes a contiguous genetic complex under coordinated control, meaning a group of genes physically linked and regulated together.
Recall that an 'operon' is a cluster of genes located next to each other on the DNA that are transcribed together as a single mRNA and regulated by shared control elements.
Consider the other options: an 'enhancer' is a DNA sequence that increases transcription but is not necessarily contiguous with the genes it regulates; an 'allele' is a variant form of a gene; an 'exon' is a coding segment within a gene.
Identify that the term 'operon' best fits the description of a contiguous genetic complex under coordinated control because it involves multiple genes transcribed together and regulated as a unit.
Conclude that the correct term for this concept is 'operon'.
Watch next
Master Interacting Genes Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia