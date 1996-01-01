Which mother is at greatest risk of having a child with a chromosomal abnormality?
A
A 25-year-old woman
B
A 19-year-old woman
C
A 30-year-old woman
D
A 42-year-old woman
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the risk of chromosomal abnormalities in offspring is related to the age of the mother, with risk increasing as maternal age increases.
Recall that common chromosomal abnormalities, such as Down syndrome (trisomy 21), are more frequent in children born to older mothers due to nondisjunction events during meiosis.
Recognize that the problem lists ages 19, 25, 30, and 42 years, and you need to compare the relative risk of chromosomal abnormalities associated with each age.
Know that the risk is lowest in younger mothers (teens and twenties), increases moderately in the early thirties, and rises significantly after age 35, becoming highest in mothers aged 40 and above.
Conclude that among the given options, the 42-year-old woman is at the greatest risk of having a child with a chromosomal abnormality because risk increases with maternal age, especially beyond 35 years.
