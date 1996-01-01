Genomic islands have which of the following features?
A
They lack any functional genes and are considered non-coding regions.
B
They are typically found only in eukaryotic genomes.
C
They are always inherited strictly through vertical transmission.
D
They often contain clusters of genes acquired through horizontal gene transfer.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of genomic islands: these are segments of DNA that are acquired through horizontal gene transfer, often containing clusters of genes that can provide advantageous traits to the host organism.
Recognize that genomic islands are not simply non-coding regions; instead, they usually contain functional genes, such as those involved in pathogenicity, antibiotic resistance, or metabolism.
Note that genomic islands are commonly found in prokaryotic genomes (like bacteria), not exclusively in eukaryotic genomes, which helps distinguish their typical occurrence.
Understand the difference between vertical and horizontal gene transfer: vertical transmission is inheritance from parent to offspring, while horizontal gene transfer involves the acquisition of genetic material from other organisms, often unrelated.
Conclude that genomic islands are characterized by their origin through horizontal gene transfer and the presence of gene clusters, making the correct feature: 'They often contain clusters of genes acquired through horizontal gene transfer.'
Watch next
Master Interacting Genes Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia