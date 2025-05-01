Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In protein synthesis, anticodons are found on which type of RNA?
A
Messenger RNA (mRNA)
B
Transfer RNA (tRNA)
C
Small nuclear RNA (snRNA)
D
Ribosomal RNA (rRNA)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of different types of RNA in protein synthesis: Messenger RNA (mRNA) carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome, Ribosomal RNA (rRNA) forms the core of the ribosome's structure and catalyzes protein synthesis, Small nuclear RNA (snRNA) is involved in RNA splicing.
Recall that anticodons are sequences of three nucleotides complementary to codons on mRNA, and they are essential for matching the correct amino acid during translation.
Identify which RNA type carries anticodons: Transfer RNA (tRNA) has anticodons that pair with codons on mRNA to ensure the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain.
Recognize that the anticodon-codon interaction is a key step in translation, where tRNA acts as an adaptor molecule linking the mRNA codon to its corresponding amino acid.
Conclude that anticodons are found on transfer RNA (tRNA), which is responsible for bringing amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis.
