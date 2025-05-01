Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Sex Chromosome
Multiple Choice
In humans, which region on the Y chromosome determines maleness?
A
Sperm producing factor (SPF)
B
Testis determining region (TDR)
C
Sex Determining Region (SRY)
D
Barr Body (BB)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the Y chromosome in sex determination. The Y chromosome is one of the two sex chromosomes in humans, and it plays a crucial role in determining male characteristics.
Identify the key gene responsible for initiating male development. The gene known as the Sex Determining Region Y (SRY) is located on the Y chromosome and is pivotal in triggering the development of male physical characteristics.
Explore the function of the SRY gene. The SRY gene encodes a protein that acts as a transcription factor, which is essential for the formation of testes in the developing embryo.
Differentiate between the SRY gene and other terms mentioned. The SRY gene is distinct from other terms like Sperm Producing Factor (SPF), Testis Determining Region (TDR), and Barr Body (BB), which are either incorrect or unrelated to the determination of maleness.
Conclude that the SRY gene is the correct answer. The SRY gene is the specific region on the Y chromosome that determines maleness by initiating the development of male-specific organs and characteristics.
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