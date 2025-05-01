Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Sex Chromosome
Multiple Choice
During meiosis the XY sex chromosomes segregate independently. Which of the following represents the gametes chromosomes after meiosis?
A
Two haploid cells that each contain X or Y
B
Two diploid cells that both contain an XY
C
A single diploid cell that contains XY
D
Four haploid cells – two contain X and two contain Y
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that meiosis is a process that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in haploid cells from a diploid cell.
Recall that humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes, including one pair of sex chromosomes (XX for females and XY for males).
During meiosis I, homologous chromosomes (including the sex chromosomes) are separated into different cells. For males, this means the X and Y chromosomes are separated.
In meiosis II, the sister chromatids of each chromosome are separated, resulting in four haploid cells.
Since the original cell is XY, after meiosis, you will have four haploid cells: two containing the X chromosome and two containing the Y chromosome.
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A human egg with 22 chromosomes (missing a sex chromosome) that is fertilized by a normal sperm will result in which of the following zygotic conditions?
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Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
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How do we know that in humans the X chromosomes play no role in human sex determination, while the Y chromosome causes maleness and its absence causes femaleness?
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